Ferrari suffer HUGE embarrassment in Austrian GP horror show

Ferrari have suffered a huge embarrassment at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, continuing their recent woes.

With the event in Austria being a sprint weekend, qualifying action kicked off on Friday afternoon in order to determine the order for Saturday's F1 Sprint.

Ferrari had both drivers into SQ3 - the final sprint qualifying session that would decide who started at the front - but Charles Leclerc suffered a horror ending as the clock ticked down.

Whilst team-mate Carlos Sainz put his car on the third row of the grid in P5, the Monegasque driver failed to set a time, failing to cross the start-finish line to start his hot lap before the chequered flag had been waved.

Charles Leclerc suffers disaster at Austrian GP

The reason for Leclerc missing his chance to set a lap was due to having slowed up in the pit lane, with his car appearing to have an issue at just the wrong moment.

It transpired that Leclerc's Ferrari had gone into anti-stall, and although he did get going again, the 26-year-old could not get around the circuit quick enough to beat the flag and set his lap time.

Explaining how the disastrous end to the session transpired from his point of view, Leclerc told the media afterwards: "I don't know what happened,"

"I was in the pit lane and I got the anti-still then everything switched off.

"The team told me we will speak later, so I don't know.

"We were not super strong but we would have been better than P10. A bit disappointing but we will try to have a good sprint to come back."

It's been a rough few weeks for Ferrari

Ferrari's struggles in Austria continue a worrying recent trend for the Italian team, with some poor results in recent weeks.

Last time out, both Leclerc and Sainz were off the pace in Spain, finishing P5 and P6 and getting caught up in an off-track spat after the race.

At the event before that, at the Canadian Grand Prix, both cars failed to finish the race.

