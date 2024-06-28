Verstappen suffers Austrian GP DISASTER to bring out red flags
Verstappen suffers Austrian GP DISASTER to bring out red flags
The Austrian Grand Prix weekend has got off to a disastrous start for reigning world champion Max Verstappen after his car pulled up on the start-finish straight at the Red Bull Ring.
Verstappen complained of an engine fault on the radio to his team as he brought his car to a halt. The red flags were thrown immediately, temporarily bringing an end to on-track action.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as Hamilton speculates Austria concern
READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM star driver signing as 2025 grid takes shape
As cunning as ever, given where Verstappen had stopped his car, it was quickly able to be wheeled back into the Red Bull garage for a diagnosis.
With 24 minutes or so remaining in the session, it remained to be seen whether or not the three-time champion would return to the track.
Disastrous start for Verstappen
Facing an engine issue, Verstappen looked as though he was going to be hugely on the backfoot ahead of the rest of the Austrian GP weekend given that this weekend’s event includes an F1 Sprint.
That means the time lost on track today could have had a hugely negative impact given that sprint qualifying is set to take place later on Friday.
Not only that, but with it sounding as though it was an engine issue, it could have been awful news for Red Bull and the Dutchman given he is already on the verge of an FIA penalty regarding the use of power units.
Of course, we must also not forget that we are in a cost-cap era in the sport, meaning any potential changes in terms of engine parts could be unwanted added costs to the team as they look to stay within the budget cap.
Fortunately for Verstappen, his mechanics were able to diagnose the issue very quickly, and he was soon back on track to complete the rest of the session.
After the session had been completed, the commentators confirmed that Verstappen's issue was sensor-related.
READ MORE: McLaren confirm F1 champion return in MAJOR announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton delivers huge threat to Verstappen
- 2 hours ago
Why isn't David Croft commentating at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?
- 3 minutes ago
F1 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Spielberg
- 40 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as Verstappen causes Austrian GP red flag
- 51 minutes ago
Sky F1 pundit makes 'boring' Verstappen claim amid criticism of Red Bull star
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen suffers Austrian GP DISASTER to bring out red flags
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug