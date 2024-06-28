Verstappen suffers Austrian GP DISASTER to bring out red flags

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend has got off to a disastrous start for reigning world champion Max Verstappen after his car pulled up on the start-finish straight at the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen complained of an engine fault on the radio to his team as he brought his car to a halt. The red flags were thrown immediately, temporarily bringing an end to on-track action.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as Hamilton speculates Austria concern

READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM star driver signing as 2025 grid takes shape

As cunning as ever, given where Verstappen had stopped his car, it was quickly able to be wheeled back into the Red Bull garage for a diagnosis.

With 24 minutes or so remaining in the session, it remained to be seen whether or not the three-time champion would return to the track.

Max Verstappen's car stopped on track in Austria

Max Verstappen complained of an engine issue on the radio

Disastrous start for Verstappen

Facing an engine issue, Verstappen looked as though he was going to be hugely on the backfoot ahead of the rest of the Austrian GP weekend given that this weekend’s event includes an F1 Sprint.

That means the time lost on track today could have had a hugely negative impact given that sprint qualifying is set to take place later on Friday.

Not only that, but with it sounding as though it was an engine issue, it could have been awful news for Red Bull and the Dutchman given he is already on the verge of an FIA penalty regarding the use of power units.

Of course, we must also not forget that we are in a cost-cap era in the sport, meaning any potential changes in terms of engine parts could be unwanted added costs to the team as they look to stay within the budget cap.

Fortunately for Verstappen, his mechanics were able to diagnose the issue very quickly, and he was soon back on track to complete the rest of the session.

After the session had been completed, the commentators confirmed that Verstappen's issue was sensor-related.

READ MORE: McLaren confirm F1 champion return in MAJOR announcement

Related