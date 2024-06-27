Horner reveals Verstappen set for imminent FIA penalty

close global

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that Max Verstappen is set to face a penalty imminently.

The Dutchman currently sits in a good position to defend his world title, with him being 69 points ahead of Lando Norris after his seventh win of the season in Spain.

However, 2024 has not been all plane sailing for Verstappen, as it has brought about mechanical difficulties, leading to several changes to his power unit.

In Barcelona alone, the three-time champion replaced his internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, bringing him to his limit for all four components for the season.

Max Verstappen leads the championship by 69 points
The Dutchman is at his limit for several component changes

Horner: Verstappen penalty is inevitable

In Montreal, Verstappen was forced to stop early in the second practice session due to a suspected issue with the energy recovery system, and it was feared that the problem could have caused further damage to the rest of the power unit.

Concern was more apparent for the internal combustion engine, with the one run in Canada being the Dutchman’s third of the season and had been installed that morning.

The issue prompted Honda - the team’s engine supplier – to remove the engine from the car and fly it to Japan for analysis, to see whether it can be saved or if it is dead.

With it now being more than two weeks since the race in Montreal and no positive update has come, it is looking more likely that the engine cannot be salvaged.

With Verstappen now being at his limit for several components of his engine, the Red Bull driver will face a 10-place grid penalty if he makes a fifth change; something that Horner has stated is ‘inevitable.’

The Red Bull chief said: "We'd have to see how it plays out over the coming races, but I think it's inevitable that we'll take the next engine at some point."

