F1 team boss delivers Verstappen verdict amid POACHING claims

Toto Wolff has issued his verdict on the talents of Max Verstappen - and hinted that a shock move to sign the Dutchman isn't yet out of the question.

The Mercedes boss is a long-time admirer of the three-time Formula 1 champion, and has made no secret of the fact that he would be eager to work alongside him.

With Lewis Hamilton set to depart the Brackley-based outfit in 2025 for Ferrari, there has been some speculation that the team are looking at Verstappen to fill that void.

Despite rumours suggesting young sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli is being lined up for a seat next season, Wolff has once again hinted that Verstappen's future is far from certain.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has come under scrutiny in recent months

Tension has been building between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner

Can Mercedes 'convince' three-time champion?

The Austrian's comments will likely frustrate Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who recently shot down any suggestion that his star man was looking for a move.

Speaking after Verstappen's victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, the Brit called on his Mercedes counterpart to focus on 'taking care of his own drivers'.

As reported by Formu1a.uno, however, Wolff has expressed his belief that the defending world champion can be enticed to switch sides in the near future.

“Horner said that he will stay," he said. "Let’s see, we leave him with this idea.

“I’ve always said that we have to focus on ourselves in improving the car, and if the car is going to be better, usually all the drivers want to drive as fast as possible, and that’s our priority.

Wolff is looking to replace Lewis Hamilton who will join Ferrari next year

“We need to allow Lewis and George to finish the season at a high level, and then we’ll see if the W15 will be a car that can convince Max.”

The 52-year-old also reaffirmed his admiration for the man currently sitting top of the drivers' standings.

“I think it’s Max who wins the races and not Red Bull," he said. "The RB20 is solid, but Perez isn’t doing well. It’s Max who makes all the difference."

