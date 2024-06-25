F1 pundits deliver 'Hamilton is back' verdict after Spanish GP display
F1 pundits deliver 'Hamilton is back' verdict after Spanish GP display
A top F1 pundit has declared 'the old Lewis Hamilton is back' after his impressive result at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion followed up an excellent qualifying session on Saturday with a P3 finish in Barcelona - his best result of the season so far.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Hamilton hit by girlfriend jibe
READ MORE: Long-term Hamilton ally shows love for LEGENDARY race track
The 39-year-old was fourth in Montreal last time out, and was buoyed by his display in Spain, as he looks to end his time at Mercedes on a high ahead of his move to Ferrari in 2025.
George Russell finished one place behind his team-mate on Sunday, as the team picked up an impressive points haul for the second grand prix in succession.
Happy Hamilton 'enjoying himself'
Max Verstappen secured his third straight win at the iconic track ahead of Lando Norris, who failed to convert his pole position after a dreadful start at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Reflecting on the race, Sky Sports pundits Danica Patrick and Damon Hill commented on Hamilton's recent return to form after getting back on the podium for the first time since Mexico 2023.
“You can see it - he’s in a good mood, he’s been in a good mood all weekend," said Patrick.
“He was on the right strategy, the right calls and they’re in the ball park now and I really think that as a team they looked second best.
"George had an incredible start, took the lead and then Lewis had a very strong race, so I really think that Mercedes has stepped it up in a pretty significant way.”
READ MORE: FIA deliver penalty verdict on Hamilton collision
Former world champion Hill admitted it looked like Hamilton had rediscovered some of the mojo which previously brought him to the pinnacle of the sport.
"He’s enjoyed himself today," he said. "You can see, the old Lewis is back.
"When he gets a sniff of a podium or a victory, he's able to go into that other space that he’s got.
“But I wonder if he’s going to be on the phone to Ferrari going ‘guys, what are you doing? I’m coming to you next year, what’s going on?”
READ MORE: Norris reveals how McLaren FIRE affected Spanish GP weekend
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 pundits deliver 'Hamilton is back' verdict after Spanish GP display
- 12 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Hamilton hit by girlfriend jibe
- 37 minutes ago
Wolff opens up on Hamilton replacement prospects after FIA change rule
- 1 hour ago
Michael Schumacher targeted in shock BLACKMAIL plot
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver after Marko meeting
- 2 hours ago
Multiple F1 venues under threat as MAJOR calendar changes discussed
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug