F1 pundits deliver 'Hamilton is back' verdict after Spanish GP display

A top F1 pundit has declared 'the old Lewis Hamilton is back' after his impressive result at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion followed up an excellent qualifying session on Saturday with a P3 finish in Barcelona - his best result of the season so far.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Hamilton hit by girlfriend jibe

READ MORE: Long-term Hamilton ally shows love for LEGENDARY race track

The 39-year-old was fourth in Montreal last time out, and was buoyed by his display in Spain, as he looks to end his time at Mercedes on a high ahead of his move to Ferrari in 2025.

George Russell finished one place behind his team-mate on Sunday, as the team picked up an impressive points haul for the second grand prix in succession.

Max Vertappen pipped Lando Norris to take the win in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton is looking to end his time at Mercedes on a high before joining Ferrari

Happy Hamilton 'enjoying himself'

Max Verstappen secured his third straight win at the iconic track ahead of Lando Norris, who failed to convert his pole position after a dreadful start at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Reflecting on the race, Sky Sports pundits Danica Patrick and Damon Hill commented on Hamilton's recent return to form after getting back on the podium for the first time since Mexico 2023.

“You can see it - he’s in a good mood, he’s been in a good mood all weekend," said Patrick.

“He was on the right strategy, the right calls and they’re in the ball park now and I really think that as a team they looked second best.

"George had an incredible start, took the lead and then Lewis had a very strong race, so I really think that Mercedes has stepped it up in a pretty significant way.”

Mercedes have delivered improved performances in recent weeks

READ MORE: FIA deliver penalty verdict on Hamilton collision

Former world champion Hill admitted it looked like Hamilton had rediscovered some of the mojo which previously brought him to the pinnacle of the sport.

"He’s enjoyed himself today," he said. "You can see, the old Lewis is back.

"When he gets a sniff of a podium or a victory, he's able to go into that other space that he’s got.

“But I wonder if he’s going to be on the phone to Ferrari going ‘guys, what are you doing? I’m coming to you next year, what’s going on?”

READ MORE: Norris reveals how McLaren FIRE affected Spanish GP weekend

Related