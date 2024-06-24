Mercedes star admits 'hot-headed' issue over X-rated Hamilton rant

George Russell has addressed questions over potential tension between himself and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver delivered an X-rated rant over team radio as he expressed his displeasure over an incident which took place during qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The pair were aiming to build on an impressive performance in Montreal at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and locked out the second row after a strong qualifying session which demonstrated Mercedes' latest improvements.

Russell made a stunning start to proceedings in Sunday's showpiece, getting past his team-mate, as well as Lando Norris and Max Verstappen on Lap One to take a surprise early lead.

He couldn't hold the advantage for long, however, ultimately finishing P4, one spot behind Hamilton, who celebrated his best result of the year.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Brackley-based outfit, with Russell's display in Canada delivering their only podium in 2024.

Sitting some way off Red Bull and Ferrari, as well as surprise-package McLaren in the constructors' standings, the team will hope they have finally turned the corner as the campaign approaches its midway point.

George Russell blasted Lewis Hamilton over team radio in Barcelona

Mercedes have failed to live up to expectations this season

What prompted foul-mouthed blast?

Though both drivers were all-smiles at the end of qualifying in Barcelona, there was a moment of tension earlier in the day, with Russell complaining about the seven-time world champion's slow pace.

Speaking on team radio, he asked: “What the f*** was Lewis doing prepping that lap?”

His race engineer instructed him to get his 'head in the game' and said they would discuss the incidents afterwards.

Addressing media in the aftermath of Saturday's session, the 26-year-old admitted he was simply caught in the moment as he brushed off any suggestion of problems between the two.

"Lewis was quite a long way ahead of me, but I think we both had our eyes on the same driver for a slipstream opening the lap," he said, as reported by Autosport.com.

Russell (right) secured his best finish of the season in Montreal

"I was just focusing my mirrors not to impede [Esteban] Ocon and next time I looked it up Lewis was right in front of me trying to take the tow from Ocon.

"Obviously, we're in the moment and when you're trying to get everything [right], you're a bit hot-headed - but nothing gained, nothing lost and there was nothing more to it."

