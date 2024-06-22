F1 Qualifying Results: Brit beats Verstappen to clinch DRAMATIC pole

Qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix is in the books with McLaren star Lando Norris showing his class to clinch a dramatic pole position for Sunday’s race ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The British star edged the three-time world champion by an extremely narrow margin in the dying seconds of the session.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen at F1 penalty risk as Mercedes boss Wolff fumes with 'lunatics' claim

READ MORE: McLaren forced to evacuate Spanish GP hub due to FIRE

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell trailed the top two in what was a thrilling end to qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Behind the Mercedes duo was the Ferrari pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who could only manage P5 and P6 respectively having looked to be in the fight for pole.

Elsewhere, it was a disappointing session for McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who could only manage P10 after failing to register a time in Q3 after making a mistake on his final hot lap.

Alpine's recent improvement in form also continued, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon finishing P7 and P9 respectively.

Here are the full results from all three sessions in Barcelona.

F1 Qualifying Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] 1:11:383

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] +0.020sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] +0.318sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] +0.320sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] +0.348sec

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] +0.353sec

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] +0.474sec

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] +0.678sec

9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] +0.742sec

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] NO TIME



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

13. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

19. Alex Albon [Williams]

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

Related