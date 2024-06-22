McLaren forced to evacuate Spanish GP hub due to FIRE

McLaren were forced to evacuate their hospitality unit after a fire broke out at the Spanish GP.

According to Stefano Domenicali, the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the top floor of the hospitality area.

McLaren confirmed no one from the team was hurt, with FP3 expected to continue as normal.

Two fire personnel have been taken away to be treated for smoke inhalation, however, there condition is not believed to be serious.

A fire has broken out at the McLaren motorhome in Spain

Will the emergency cause Spanish GP delay?

The area around the motorhome has been cordoned off, with ambulances and the fire service surrounding the motorhome as smoke continues to linger in the hospitality unit.

A statement from the team read: "This morning we evacuated our Team Hub paddock hospitality unit following a fire alert, the team has been safely evacuated while the local fire brigade handle the issue."

The fire was reportedly difficult to put out with Pirelli chief Mario Isola, also a part time paramedic, helping with the efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Lando Norris told the media that his race suits were inside the motorhome, but his FP3 session was not delayed and has managed to make it out on track.

Mario Isola was on hand to help put out the fire

Norris topped FP1 yesterday with fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton also setting the fastest time in the second session.

Red Bull were tipped as the team to beat in Spain, however the chasing pack of McLaren, Ferrari and now Mercedes are a genuine threat this weekend, after a strong performance in both practice sessions.

