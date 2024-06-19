Ferrari blindsided in Newey drama as RIVAL team favourites for signing

A new team has emerged as a favourite in the race to secure the engineering mastermind of Adrian Newey.

Newey has designed a number of championship-winning cars including Red Bull's RB19, the most dominant model in the history of Formula 1.

Despite nearly two decades at the team, the engineer announced he would be leaving with his departure expected at the beginning of 2025.

Whilst Newey extended his contract with the team only last year, he negotiated an early release, giving him the ability to join a rival outfit.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Which F1 team will sign Newey?

Various teams have expressed their interest in the 65-year-old, with Ferrari hotly tipped as his next F1 venture.

Reports from Italy suggested Newey had already signed with the team, which has been denied by his manager Eddie Jordan.

However, another F1 team may now be favourites to sign the Red Bull design guru, with Aston Martin pushing through, despite having an offer for the 65-year-old rejected earlier this year.

Their executive chairman Lawrence Stroll has ramped up his attempts to entice Newey to the team, confident he will choose them over the Scuderia.

According to The Times, Newey has entered talks with Stroll after receiving a private tour around their Silverstone factory.

Has Lawrence Stroll tempted Newey to Aston Martin?

“The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new technology campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda. Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce,” an Aston Martin spokesman told The Times.

Aston Martin will hope that by securing the likes of Newey they can usurp their rivals for the next set of regulation changes in 2026.

Newey’s mastery of F1's ground effect era has enabled Red Bull to dominate the last two seasons with Max Verstappen, a feat Stroll will be hungry to replicate.

