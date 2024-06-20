F1 hometown hero INSPIRES next generation

A Formula 1 star has helped host a series of events at the Spanish Grand Prix to inspire the next generation.

In recent years, drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, have endeavoured to aid the next generation of F1 stars - both on and off the track.

Hamilton’s Mission 44 works to help those from underrepresented groups progress in STEM subjects to potentially one day work in F1.

Likewise, Vettel during his final few seasons in F1 used his platform to highlight important issues, including a girls only track day at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

Sebastian Vettel was also passionate about projects outside of F1

Fernando Alonso appears to be inspiring outside the sport as well

Fernando Alonso supports next generation

Now Fernando Alonso has turned his attention to the younger generation, after hosting a series of STEM workshops for Spanish students in his hometown of Oviedo - alongside Aston Martin’s title partner Aramco.

Over 30 students were in attendance and not only met Alonso, but also Aston Martin driver squad members Pedro de la Rosa and Jessica Hawkins.

Moreover, the students had the opportunity to race around the go-kart track named after the two-time world champion.

"It's always special to speak with younger generations and see their passion for motor racing," Fernando said.

Inspiring the next generation of STEM and F1 talent ahead of the #SpanishGP with @aramco. 💚



Today we were joined in Oviedo at the Museo y Circuit Fernando Alonso by @alo_oficial, @1JessicaHawkins and @PedrodelaRosa1 to host a series of STEM-focused workshops and karting… pic.twitter.com/nFyNUDMmJ7 — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 17, 2024

"Motorsport has grown in popularity over the years in Spain and we hope to see more Spanish talent making it into the highest level of racing" Alonso added.

"It’s great to see such a fantastic programme to help these students across many of the STEM disciplines. It was very special to host this event in my hometown and museum.

“Events like this one today help to engage those battling to make it through the ranks in their chosen disciplines, and raise the interest levels for racing, which leaves a lasting mark in the region and country."

