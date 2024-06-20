F1 hometown hero INSPIRES next generation
A Formula 1 star has helped host a series of events at the Spanish Grand Prix to inspire the next generation.
In recent years, drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, have endeavoured to aid the next generation of F1 stars - both on and off the track.
Hamilton’s Mission 44 works to help those from underrepresented groups progress in STEM subjects to potentially one day work in F1.
Likewise, Vettel during his final few seasons in F1 used his platform to highlight important issues, including a girls only track day at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.
Fernando Alonso supports next generation
Now Fernando Alonso has turned his attention to the younger generation, after hosting a series of STEM workshops for Spanish students in his hometown of Oviedo - alongside Aston Martin’s title partner Aramco.
Over 30 students were in attendance and not only met Alonso, but also Aston Martin driver squad members Pedro de la Rosa and Jessica Hawkins.
Moreover, the students had the opportunity to race around the go-kart track named after the two-time world champion.
"It's always special to speak with younger generations and see their passion for motor racing," Fernando said.
"Motorsport has grown in popularity over the years in Spain and we hope to see more Spanish talent making it into the highest level of racing" Alonso added.
"It’s great to see such a fantastic programme to help these students across many of the STEM disciplines. It was very special to host this event in my hometown and museum.
“Events like this one today help to engage those battling to make it through the ranks in their chosen disciplines, and raise the interest levels for racing, which leaves a lasting mark in the region and country."
