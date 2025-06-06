Fernando Alonso invents NEW overtaking method

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed the secret to his best performance of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Alonso had not scored a single point across the opening eight grands prix weekends of the season but, with team-mate Lance Stroll ruled out of the race, Alonso managed to help his team out by claiming a ninth-place finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton holds key political meeting as Red Bull driver swap discussed

It means that Alonso is still in 18th in the drivers' championship, but finally has two points to his name, and he has also enjoyed three Q3 appearances in a row during qualifying.

After the Spanish GP, Alonso revealed how new overtaking techniques helped him to claim points in Barcelona, despite Aston Martin appearing to be down on pace.

"We lacked top speed, so on the straights we were losing a lot," Alonso told media in Barcelona. "I didn't make a single overtake under DRS, they were all made in turn three on the outside, which is not a normal place to overtake, but we have to invent these kinds of moves.

"Also at Imola I was out of turn seven when I made three overtaking [moves] in the last few laps. So we need to solve this situation and start overtaking on the straight with the DRS like everyone does.

"We need to improve our straight line speed a little bit and also the degradation. As I said, Saturdays are quite competitive and on Sundays we seem to take a step back."

Can Alonso find his best form?

Alonso has not claimed a race victory since the 2013 Spanish GP, and the second of his two world titles came all the way back in 2006, but the Spaniard is hoping to once again challenge near the top with his Aston Martin team in the coming seasons.

At 43 years old, Alonso is under contract until the end of the 2026 season, a year that will see new regulations sweeping into the sport and a potential shake up in the competitive order in F1.

The Silverstone-based outfit are a very ambitious team, and design guru Adrian Newey has recently joined up with them as they look to produce race-winning cars in the future.

Alonso's team-mate Stroll has vastly outperformed him so far in 2025, sitting on 14 points in the drivers' championship, but if Alonso can continue to find new ways of getting the best out of his AM25, you'd expect that gap to close in the second half of the season.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen fired behaviour warning

Related