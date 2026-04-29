Aston Martin vibrations force Alonso and Stroll to visit the dentist - F1 insider

Stroll and Alonso have been told they need to take a trip to the dentist

Aston Martin F1 stars Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been told they need to take a trip to the dentist due to the vibrations from the Honda power unit.

Alongside their lack of performance, the vibrations from the Honda engine have held the team back significantly in 2026, stopping them from completing a full race distance in the opening two rounds.

Aside from this merely being embarassing in a sporting capacity, it's also prevented Aston Martin from gaining mileage and data to help remedy their current issues.

Article continues under video

Alonso managed to complete a full race in Japan, albeit with the power turned down, and one of the biggest question marks heading into Miami will be if Honda have got on top of these vibrations.

READ MORE: Red Bull reunion? How Horner and Marko could reconnect after ex-F1 star lands new role

Palmer: Trip to the dentist needed for Stroll and Alonso

Completing a full race distance with the vibrations could result in permanent nerve damage for their drivers, and F1 pundit Jolyon Palmer also jokingly referred to the safety of their teeth as well.

Speaking on his F1 TV Analysis segment, he explained while reviewing onboard footage of the Aston Martin: "The big problem that they've got is the drivability of the car and particularly the vibrations.

"In China, you can just see through the steering column the vibrations going on at the top of the wheel, just shaking all around the Honda and Fernando actually taking his hands off the wheel for it to be bearable through a long stint in the race.

"[Alonso is] Stretching out the fingers, because they're just shaking the whole time hanging onto this. And it was the same case as well in Japan, Fernando [had] one hand on the wheel, where he did at least manage to complete the race distance.

"Honda turned down the maximum power just to complete the race in Japan to find a little bit of reliability. But the big concern for them is these vibrations. It looks really bad from the onboard.

"So you can imagine when you're strapped in as one with the car, you are being shaken around a huge amount. I'm sure trips to the dentist are needed for both Fernando and Lance Stroll."

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin questioned over Newey decision as star admits ‘not doing enough’

Related