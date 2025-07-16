close global

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, British GP, Britain, 2025

Fernando Alonso issues major timeline update over Aston Martin F1 contract

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, British GP, Britain, 2025

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has issued an update on his future amid questions over whether he may quit the sport for good.

At 43 years old, Alonso is the oldest driver on the grid, but he remains as passionate about the sport as ever, more than two decades on from his racing debut at Minardi.

The Spaniard went on to represent the likes of Renault - where he won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006 - as well as McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine, and now Aston Martin, with whom he is still racing with today.

Despite the team's struggles to consistently make an impression at the top of the order, Alonso has been unwavering in his commitment to the team's project as they look to challenge the sport's biggest names.

His contract will expire at the end of 2026, prompting many to speculate that next year could be his last in F1.

But speaking to media during the British Grand Prix earlier this month, the veteran insisted he has yet to make a decision on his future.

“No, not really," he replied when asked about whether he was thinking about life beyond 2026. "Not in my mind now.

“The decision will be made next year, I think, around summer time or before to have things clear as soon as possible."

Fernando Alonso is pleased to be working alongside Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Alonso targets strong finish with Aston Martin

For now, Alonso's focus is purely on improving performances over the second half of the season.

The team currently sit eighth in the standings on 36 points, and with the Audi and Cadillac set to arrive on the grid next March, their task is only going to become more difficult.

He continued: "Right now, the championship is challenging this year. We didn't start as competitive as we thought, and now we want to turn the situation [around].

“We want to finish the second part of 2025 as strong as possible. Then 2026, everything remains to be seen.

"Step by step, and [it’s] impossible to think right now into 2027.”

Alonso hopes that next season will see the team reap the benefits of their decision push the boat out and bring design mastermind Adrian Newey on board.

The former Red Bull legend is already working tirelessly to ensure the British outfit are in prime position to hit the ground running when the new engine regulations sweep the sport.

