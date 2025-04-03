Alonso could 'STAY' at Aston Martin in shock extension

Fernando Alonso could extend his F1 career with Aston Martin beyond his current contract, according to Ralf Schumacher.

The Spaniard signed a contract extension with Aston Martin last year and will remain with the team until the end of 2026, after the first season of F1's regulation changes.

Alonso endured a dismal start to his 2025 campaign where he failed to finish the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, and is last of all drivers in the current standings.

Schumacher however, has revealed that Alonso could remain with the team beyond his driving days and remain in F1, despite speculation that he could soon retire from the team and the sport altogether.

Can Fernando Alonso claim a third drivers’ title?

Not only have Aston Martin signed design legend Adrian Newey, but have also introduced their state-of-the-art wind tunnel to their Silverstone base, as they pour all their focus into next year’s challenger.

"They could pull off a coup, as we've seen with regulation changes in the past. I remember Ross Brawn, who had that brilliant idea and blew everyone away,” Schumacher said to Formule1.de.

The German referred to Brawn GP’s 2009 drivers’ and constructors’ championship victory in their first year of competition, where they shocked the world and sealed the title with Jenson Button.

Whilst Aston Martin cannot exactly replicate this feat, 2026 could similarly be a hallmark year for the team, with the new regulations and Newey helping them to championship victory.

“If that happens, Fernando could still benefit from it,” Schumacher added.

“Otherwise, I think it'll all be over for him by the end of 2026. He might stay in an advisory role, but not as a driver.”

