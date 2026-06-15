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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, China, 2026

Fernando Alonso's 'last dance' - new F1 team emerges to sign veteran

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso's 'last dance' - new F1 team emerges to sign veteran

Could Alonso leave Aston Martin?

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso could have an option to escape from his Aston Martin nightmare, according to reports in Italian media.

Alonso is currently struggling right at the back of the pack with Aston Martin, despite the fact that the team have brought in design legend Adrian Newey and a lucrative power unit deal with Honda.

Aston Martin have struggled in 2026 with reliability concerns and poor performance and, although Alonso managed to claim his first point of the season in Monaco, the Spaniard qualified plum last for his home grand prix in Barcelona, before retiring from the race

Alonso said before the race weekend that it would be his final race in Barcelona, now 44 years of age and without another race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2028.

But despite that, there is still hope that Alonso will continue in F1 until the end of the 2027 season, although he has not decided whether to sign the one-year contract extension or not.

Now, Motorsport.It are suggesting that he could have one last change of team for his swansong season, which would allow him to challenge closer to the podium once more.

READ MORE: 'I don't give a s***' - Lance Stroll goes nuclear at Barcelona Grand Prix

Alpine to sign Alonso?

The above publication are claiming that Alpine are lining up a move for Alonso for 2027, with Flavio Briatore keen to be Alonso's boss once more for his final season.

Alonso and Briatore won two consecutive championships together at the Enstone-based outfit in 2005 and 2006, when it was known as Renault.

Alonso has been at the Enstone-based team on three separate occasions, most recently between 2021-2022, although Briatore was no longer with the outfit during this period.

But now, Briatore is the executive advisor of the Alpine team, and is tempted by a move for Alonso, according to the above publication.

Alonso himself has not yet made a decision on whether he will continue with Aston Martin in 2027 or not. The Spaniard is understood to be waiting until after the summer break, by which time Aston Martin hope to be performing better thanks to upgrades and pretty much a whole new chassis.

F1 2026: Which driver contracts expire this year?

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