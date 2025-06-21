F1 star credits world champion for 'saving career'

Gabriel Bortoleto has revealed how his career was 'saved' in part thanks to one of F1's biggest names.

The Brazilian rookie is approaching the halfway stage of his maiden campaign in the sport at Sauber, having been given the opportunity to impress following back-to-back titles in F3 and F2.

But he admits that his dream could have come crashing down during his journey to the top tier were it not for the support of Fernando Alonso, via his management firm, A14.

"I had very good support from my family and sponsors at the time, but it definitely helped me progress to good teams and be in the right position," he told Crash.net.

"It saved my career in the sense that maybe without it I wouldn't have been in the team I was in Formula 3.

"And if I hadn't been in that team, who knows if I would have won the championship or not.

"My father met him in one of the Formula 1 races, I was not there. They had a friend in common that introduced him to Fernando and they spoke.

"I needed a manager at the time and Fernando was creating A14 at the time. Everything was a great match and we started working together."

Fernando Alonso has supported Gabriel Bortoleto since the Brazilian's days in F3

Alonso continues to set the standard

Two-time world champion Alonso - who currently races for Aston Martin - has lost none of his competitive edge, and remains a source of inspiration for the youngster as they battle it out side by side on the track.

"Fernando is a guy who has done a lot of things for my career since Formula 3, putting me in good teams," Bortoleto continued. "He gave me a lot of good advice and helped me get to Formula 1.

"For sure he’s one of the drivers I am closest to. We have a very professional relationship, but also a very good personal one.

"I’m grateful to be able sometimes to speak to him and to be open about how things are going for me."

Bortoleto - who will be part of Audi's lineup next season too - is one of just three drivers yet to score a point in 2025, and will hope to change that unwanted statistic at next weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

