close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

McLaren have ditched one of their top young talents as the team look to refresh their driver lineup.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko admits contract MISTAKE over Red Bull star

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has admitted a major decision regarding one of the team's star drivers may have been a mistake.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari blindsided in Newey drama as RIVAL team favourites for signing

A new team has emerged as a favourite in the race to secure the engineering mastermind of Adrian Newey.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump

Silverstone’s managing director has hinted that Lewis Hamilton's inability to challenge rivals is impacting the British Grand Prix ticket sales.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star reveals SURPRISE UK city boosts Monaco preparation

One of Formula 1's brightest young talents has revealed the UK city which provides an ideal training ground for taking on the streets of Monaco.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Ferrari McLaren Adrian Newey Helmut Marko
F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton handed blockbuster BOOST as Newey offer revealed by F1 champion
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton handed blockbuster BOOST as Newey offer revealed by F1 champion

  • Yesterday 20:01

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 LEGEND set to make Red Bull return

  • Just now
F1 News & Gossip

Iconic F1 team DISQUALIFICATION fears revealed over ‘DRS’ decision

  • 45 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

F1 legend confident in Verstappen as Wolff warned off Hamilton replacement- GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

F1 stars BAFFLED by sweeping social media trend

  • Yesterday 22:57
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star reveals SURPRISE UK city boosts Monaco preparation

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x