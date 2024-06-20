F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
McLaren have ditched one of their top young talents as the team look to refresh their driver lineup.
Marko admits contract MISTAKE over Red Bull star
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has admitted a major decision regarding one of the team's star drivers may have been a mistake.
Ferrari blindsided in Newey drama as RIVAL team favourites for signing
A new team has emerged as a favourite in the race to secure the engineering mastermind of Adrian Newey.
Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump
Silverstone’s managing director has hinted that Lewis Hamilton's inability to challenge rivals is impacting the British Grand Prix ticket sales.
Red Bull star reveals SURPRISE UK city boosts Monaco preparation
One of Formula 1's brightest young talents has revealed the UK city which provides an ideal training ground for taking on the streets of Monaco.
