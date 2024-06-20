F1 icon DOUBTS mentality of RB star

A Formula 1 legend has questioned the mentality of one young driver with ambitions to join Red Bull.

The reigning constructors' champions have already revealed their driver lineup for 2025, with Sergio Perez being signed up to once again partner Max Verstappen.

F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

READ MORE: Ferrari blindsided in Newey drama as RIVAL team favourites for signing

But, given the erratic form shown by the Mexican veteran this season, his future beyond next year is less than certain.

There have even been suggestions that three-time world champion Verstappen may look to move on before the end of his contract in 2028, meaning the Milton Keynes-based outfit could have a whole new look a lot sooner than they think.

The long-term future of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez remains uncertain

Yuki Tsunoda is targeting a future seat at Red Bull

Can this 'amazing' driver handle pressure?

One of the names linked with a potential move is Yuki Tsunoda.

The Japanese star currently represents Red Bull's sister team, Visa Cash App RB, and is enjoying an excellent campaign, scoring points in five of his last seven races and consistently outperforming team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

However, 1996 world champion Damon Hill has expressed doubt that the 24-year-old could handle the pressure at Red Bull were he to be given that opportunity.

Damon Hill has spoken out on Tsunoda's prospects of joining Red Bull

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 hopeful could REPLACE Hamilton this season after major FIA change

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Hill said: “If you want Max [Verstappen] to stick with you and be confident that he knows what the future’s going to be like, then maybe signing Checo [Perez] is a way of saying to him: ‘Look, this is what the future’s going to look like, you’re not going to have a surprise new super-quick teammate to worry about’.

“Yuki [Tsunoda] has done an amazing job - I don’t know if he can take the pressure of being at the sharp end of Red Bull.”

READ MORE: F1 LEGEND set to make Red Bull return

Related