F1 icon DOUBTS mentality of RB star
F1 icon DOUBTS mentality of RB star
A Formula 1 legend has questioned the mentality of one young driver with ambitions to join Red Bull.
The reigning constructors' champions have already revealed their driver lineup for 2025, with Sergio Perez being signed up to once again partner Max Verstappen.
F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
READ MORE: Ferrari blindsided in Newey drama as RIVAL team favourites for signing
But, given the erratic form shown by the Mexican veteran this season, his future beyond next year is less than certain.
There have even been suggestions that three-time world champion Verstappen may look to move on before the end of his contract in 2028, meaning the Milton Keynes-based outfit could have a whole new look a lot sooner than they think.
Can this 'amazing' driver handle pressure?
One of the names linked with a potential move is Yuki Tsunoda.
The Japanese star currently represents Red Bull's sister team, Visa Cash App RB, and is enjoying an excellent campaign, scoring points in five of his last seven races and consistently outperforming team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.
However, 1996 world champion Damon Hill has expressed doubt that the 24-year-old could handle the pressure at Red Bull were he to be given that opportunity.
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 hopeful could REPLACE Hamilton this season after major FIA change
Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, Hill said: “If you want Max [Verstappen] to stick with you and be confident that he knows what the future’s going to be like, then maybe signing Checo [Perez] is a way of saying to him: ‘Look, this is what the future’s going to look like, you’re not going to have a surprise new super-quick teammate to worry about’.
“Yuki [Tsunoda] has done an amazing job - I don’t know if he can take the pressure of being at the sharp end of Red Bull.”
READ MORE: F1 LEGEND set to make Red Bull return
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 hometown hero INSPIRES next generation
- 41 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
- 1 hour ago
Schumacher BLASTS Mercedes star in Verstappen assertion
- 1 hour ago
F1 icon DOUBTS mentality of RB star
- 2 hours ago
F1 legend set to make Red Bull return
- 3 hours ago
Iconic F1 team DISQUALIFICATION fears revealed over ‘DRS’ decision
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul