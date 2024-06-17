F1 pundit reveals Verstappen could QUIT Red Bull in 2026

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been the subject of conversation lately regarding his future in Formula 1.

Following the announcement that Sergio Perez will remain his team-mate until the end of 2026, Verstappen's contract with Red Bull is being questioned.

F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision

The 26-year-old's current contract would see him racing for the Milton Keynes outfit until 2028, but there have been whispers of a move elsewhere prior to the contract's expiration.

Perez has had a rough time in the sport of late, failing to finish in both Monaco and Montreal, prompting discussion of whether he truly deserved the contract extension or if it was a tactical move to keep Verstappen from wandering.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been team-mates since 2021

Tensions at Red Bull could see Verstappen looking to other teams to continue his career

Speaking to BBC 5 Live pit-lane reporter Rosanna Tennant, Verstappen said: "I don't think it has anything to do with that. People always make up stories but things are not linked to each other."

BBC Sport's Andrew Benson responded to this statement, saying: “Verstappen's answer somewhat glosses over the tensions that arose between the two drivers in 2022, when the Dutchman believed Perez had crashed deliberately in Monaco qualifying to secure his grid position ahead of Verstappen.

“And it does not address his own reality. Insiders have made it clear to BBC Sport that there is a possibility Verstappen will leave Red Bull for 2026."

Verstappen has previously hinted at the possibility of retirement, meaning he could be prepared to shake things up at Red Bull with an early exit.

Benson added: “The decision to keep Perez was made by team principal Christian Horner. And it was made in the interests of stability - there were tensions in the team when Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were paired at Toro Rosso in 2015-16 and Horner had no desire to risk that happening again.

“With no Red Bull junior driver making a convincing case to be promoted alongside Verstappen, Horner preferred the status quo.”

Sainz had been a popular suggestion to replace Perez after Ferrari announced Lewis Hamilton would be taking the Spaniard's spot with the Scuderia as of 2025.

