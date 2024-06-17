close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision

F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision

F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision

F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision

Red Bull have prematurely ended one of their drivers' contracts after just a handful of race weekends as his poor performances continue.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 driver's toddler daughter FORCES him to sign autograph

One F1 driver's young daughter has stolen the spotlight from her father with an adorable moment in the paddock.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen reveals SHOCK omission from all-time drivers list

Max Verstappen has named his top-five Formula 1 drivers of all-time - but left one huge name off the list.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit names race where Hamilton could FINALLY break winless run

An F1 pundit is confident that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton can achieve a race victory this season.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief issues PUNCHY claim on rivals' resurgence

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has offered a decisive assessment of how things stand for the team amid a recent resurgence from Ferrari and McLaren.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen F1 Hamilton
FIA chief admits rule failings as Horner reveals 'troubled waters' with DEMANDING Verstappen - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

FIA chief admits rule failings as Horner reveals 'troubled waters' with DEMANDING Verstappen - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Mercedes could REPLACE Hamilton this season as ex-star plots unusual grid return
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes could REPLACE Hamilton this season as ex-star plots unusual grid return

  • June 15, 2024 17:17

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

FIA chief admits rule failings as Horner reveals 'troubled waters' with DEMANDING Verstappen - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
24 Hours of Le Mans

Panic as stray animal invades track at Le Mans 24 Hours

  • Yesterday 22:57
Latest F1 News

F1 star shares 'amazing' Hamilton detail at Mercedes

  • Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull News

Red Bull in shock TERMINATION of driver contract as struggles continue

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Off The Track

F1 driver's toddler daughter FORCES him to sign autograph

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x