Red Bull chief issues PUNCHY claim on rivals' resurgence

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has offered a decisive assessment of how things stand for the team amid a recent resurgence from Ferrari and McLaren.

Both of those teams have won races this season and appear to be closing the gap on the previously dominant Red Bull, whilst Mercedes also looked to have turned a corner at the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 Headlines: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as return confirmed for ICONIC F1 team

READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025

Although Max Verstappen is still the strong favourite to lift a fourth consecutive world drivers' championship, some believe that the constructors' title may be more open due to the struggles of Sergio Perez.

Currently, Red Bull top the standings with 301 points, 49 ahead of Ferrari in second, and 89 ahead of McLaren in third.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull currently lead both championships

Ferrari are chasing down Red Bull in the constructors' standings

Are Red Bull worried by Ferrari and McLaren?

Despite the recent improvements by their rivals, it appears Red Bull are relaxed about the challenge they are facing, with Marko issuing a rather bold and confident statement.

"The competition has made up ground, no question about it," Marko wrote on Speedweek.com. "But, we are not worried."

"There are further improvements to the car, which are promising based on the data.

Helmut Marko is not worried by Red Bull's rivals

"McLaren was as strong in Canada as it was on the previous GP weekends, Mercedes was stronger, but Ferrari was weaker. This up and down can be explained by the specific vehicle and track, and also by who is best at getting the tires into the best working window on the respective weekend and in the very special track conditions.

"This situation is a great advantage for us, that the pursuers are constantly taking turns.

"We don't have one opponent, but three, who are snatching points from each other. I hope it stays that way."

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo CONTROVERSY highlights a new frontier F1 should embrace

Related