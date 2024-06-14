close global

F1 News Today: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as return confirmed for ICONIC F1 team

Departing Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey is reported to have already agreed a $105 million deal to join a Formula 1 rival, which is being 'kept secret'.

➡️ READ MORE

ICONIC F1 team set for race return after 26-year absence

One of Formula 1's most iconic teams are gearing up to take part in a prestigious motorsport event for the first time in 26 years.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren star admits F1 car 'scared the crap' out of him

One of Formula 1's rising talents has admitted an experience in an old McLaren car 'scared the crap' out of him.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief SNUBS Hamilton and Norris with stunning Verstappen claim

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has delivered a staggering claim regarding the talents of Max Verstappen's Formula 1 rivals.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner fires fresh shot at Mercedes over upgrade claims

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hit back at Mercedes after technical director James Allison suggested that Red Bull had brought 'a downgrade' to the Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Villeneuve RANTS at 'childish' Ricciardo again as war of words continues

Jacques Villeneuve has launched a new attack on Daniel Ricciardo after his intense criticism of the Australian kicked off a war of words between the two.

➡️ READ MORE

