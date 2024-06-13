close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren star admits F1 car 'scared the crap' out of him

McLaren star admits F1 car 'scared the crap' out of him

McLaren star admits F1 car 'scared the crap' out of him

McLaren star admits F1 car 'scared the crap' out of him

One of Formula 1's rising talents has admitted an experience in an old McLaren car 'scared the crap' out of him.

The vehicle in question was previously driven by former world champion James Hunt, and is on display at the team's headquarters in Woking, England.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory given as fans vent FURY

READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

The legendary British driver won his sole world title in 1979, and clinched 10 race victories over a seven-year spell in the sport.

The iconic team now have ambitions of rising to the pinnacle of the sport once again, and - led by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri - have delivered impressive results on-track this season as they look to close the gap to Ferrari and Red Bull.

Lando Norris is enjoying a stellar season at McLaren
McLaren have emerged as surprise challengers to Red Bull this season

'I'm happy I was born when I was'

Norris has emerged as a surprise challenger to defending champion Max Verstappen in recent weeks, following up a stunning maiden win in Miami with strong displays in Imola, Monaco and Montreal.

The Brit currently sits third in the drivers' standings, three places ahead of Piastri, who has made significant strides in just his second season in F1.

The Australian is building his reputation off-track too, and recently featured on an episode of BBC podcast Tailenders, revealing that he was left shaken after stepping into one of the team's historic cars at last year's Goodwood Festival.

Speaking to host Greg James, the 23-year-old said: "I drove that car, and I am so happy I was born when I was, because that car scared the crap out of me.

Oscar Piastri has made huge strides in his second year in F1

READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025

"Back then, the rules were quite different, so you can see how far forward the cockpit is, so your legs actually go in front of the front wheels.

"So if you crash, your legs were basically the crash structure – that was my first concern.

"However, when I jumped in the car, I went to shuffle myself down and put my feet where the pedals are, when I put some pressure on the bottom of my heels, the bottom of the car buckled underneath me and then popped back into place, and that’s what’s separating me from the ground."

READ MORE: Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Formula 1 McLaren
Brundle reveals CONCERNS over new F1 regulations
Latest F1 News

Brundle reveals CONCERNS over new F1 regulations

  • Today 16:57
Brundle reveals 'flawed decision' which still HAUNTS superstar driver
Latest F1 News

Brundle reveals 'flawed decision' which still HAUNTS superstar driver

  • Today 11:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

McLaren star admits F1 car 'scared the crap' out of him

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Newey 'secretly signed' $105 MILLION deal with Red Bull rivals

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Villeneuve RANTS at 'childish' Ricciardo again as war of words continues

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Brundle reveals CONCERNS over new F1 regulations

  • Today 16:57
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief SNUBS Hamilton and Norris with stunning Verstappen claim

  • Today 15:57
Latest F1 News

Horner fires fresh shot at Mercedes over upgrade claims

  • Today 14:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x