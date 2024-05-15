Stunning Norris Miami GP victory dedicated to former Indy 500 winner
Stunning Norris Miami GP victory dedicated to former Indy 500 winner
Lando Norris' maiden win in Miami was incredible moment for McLaren and dedicated to one of their key figures.
The British driver had been close to his first race win before unraveling at the Russian Grand Prix in 2021.
After it looked certain he would convert a pole position to a maiden win, the rain fell, with the team leaving Norris out on slick tyres prompting him to slide off the track.
However, at the Miami Grand Prix Norris finally achieved a long-awaited victory, finishing 7.6 seconds in front of Max Verstappen.
Norris and Stella dedicate win to Gil de Ferran
Whilst the McLaren garage was buoyant after the Grand Prix, the team also reflected on the passing of their former sporting director Gil de Ferran.
The former Indy 500 winner died at the end of 2023, and was an integral figure at McLaren.
As their sporting director between 2018 to 2021, he helped turn McLaren’s fortunes around from being one of the worst teams on the grid to third in the constructors championship in 2020.
Lando Norris paid tribute to De Ferran following his victory, who offered him advice when he first joined F1 in 2019.
"He helped us a lot. He said I was going to win a race in the next couple of years and I managed to do that, so a big shout out to Gil as well," Norris said to Sky Sports.
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella also dedicated their Miami GP victory to Gil de Ferran.
"Most important is the victory for Lando because he deserves it SO much. We have always said, as soon as we give him the right material, he will make it and he made it,” Stella said.
"I know what kind of work is behind this. It's so deserved for the McLaren team. I hope everyone enjoys this moment.
"This victory is for Gil de Ferran."
