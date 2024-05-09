Miami Grand Prix SMASHES ESPN record with huge numbers
The 2024 Miami Grand Prix weekend will live long in the memory of Formula 1 fans across the world after what was a thrilling three days in Florida.
The drama began during Saturday's sprint race, as Daniel Ricciardo defied his doubters by securing a stunning fourth-place finish for RB.
Then, Sunday's main event delivered one of the sport's biggest shocks in recent years, as McLaren's Lando Norris clinched his maiden F1 victory, ending Max Verstappen's perfect record at the track.
There was disappointment, however, for American fans hoping to have something to celebrate as home hero Logan Sargeant failed to finish the race.
Record viewing figures
Now, figures released by ESPN have revealed the action brought in a record number of viewers on ABC, with 3.1 million fans tuning in to watch events unfold - beating the previous record of 2.6 million who watched the inaugural showpiece in 2022.
It also marks a 48 per cent increase compared to last year, when the audience fell to 2.1 million.
ESPN televised Saturday's sprint, as 946,000 viewers - the largest US audience for a sprint since the introduction of the format in 2021 - were glued to their screens.
The figures are a welcome boost for the sport following concerns that interest was beginning to fall in the States, which had previously raised doubts over whether F1 could realistically compete with other popular motorsports such as IndyCar and NASCAR.
