Verstappen reveals SURPRISE reason for dramatic Miami collision

Max Verstappen has given his perspective of a key collision during the Miami Grand Prix.

The race started with a dramatic lock up from Sergio Perez, causing contact with Carlos Sainz and his teammate Verstappen.

READ MORE: NASCAR has closest EVER finish in thrilling race

Perez was lucky to avoid a more dangerous incident, with all three drivers remaining in the race.

Whilst there was no suspected damage to Verstappen’s car, after the race he stated the collision had caused a scratch to his diffuser.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez collide into Turn 1

Max Verstappen claimed there was damage after the race

Did a collision ruin Verstappen’s race?

Alongside the first lap incident, Verstappen made an uncharacteristic mistake at the Turn 14/15 chicane, hitting a bollard.

The incident caused a Virtual Safety Car with a marshal going onto the track and retrieve the bollard.

Verstappen pitted after the VSC ended, concerned for his front wing but no lasting damage was found.

However, a full safety car was thrown a few laps later following an incident between Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen.

The safety car allowed Lando Norris, who had not stopped yet, to enter the pits and come out ahead of Verstappen for the lead of the race.

Holding off the Dutch driver after the safety car restart, Norris extended his lead to finish 7.6 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

READ MORE: Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Lando Norris celebrates his maiden F1 victory

When asked what happened at the Turn 14/15 chicane, Verstappen gave a humorous response to striking into a bollard.

“I didn't like it, so I decided to take it out and test the durability of the front wing as well,” he said during the post-race press conference.

“So that's a crash test done. Yeah, there was no damage. The cone was out of the way for everyone, so it was basically a free-for-all after that.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Met Gala with brilliant meaningful outfit

Related