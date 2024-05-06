close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Carlos Sainz’ future in Formula 1 remains in doubt - and the Spaniard has hinted at an incredible move to a rival series.

The 29-year-old will leave Ferrari at the end of the season to make way for the sensational arrival of Lewis Hamilton, leaving Sainz without a seat for 2025.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Despite his future being up in the air, Sainz has enjoyed a strong start to the season with victory in Australia and currently sitting fourth in the standings with 69 points.

The Spaniard is being eyed by Audi for 2026, as they look for their second driver to go alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari in 2024
Audi are eyeing the Spaniard's signature

Sainz to head to MotoGP?

With there being a weekend break between the last race in China and the upcoming race in Miami, Sainz and his father, Carlos Sainz Sr, used the time off to enjoy some motoring action, but on two wheels instead of four.

The duo were seen at Jerez for the MotoGP and they presented the top three – race winner Francesco Bagnaia, second place Marc Marquez, and third place Marco Bezzecchi with their trophies on the podium.

Sainz Jr also got to meet the Marquez brothers – Alex and Marc – and took the opportunity to jump on board Alex’s Ducati and was shown the controls of the fellow Spaniard’s machine.

Furthermore, the Ferrari driver met with Pol Espargaró and Jorge Lorenzo, and a conversation picked up by DAZN microphones seemed to hint that three-time F1 race winner was looking to get his hands on some MotoGP action.

READ MORE: F1 boss compares Miami experience to HISTORIC race

Sainz and his father enjoyed MotoGP action in Jerez

"I did a lot of motocross when I was little, I really liked motocross, and whenever I have had the opportunity to try a motorcycle on a track I have tried it, but I have never dedicated myself to it," he said.

"I would like to go on a test day with you and have you really show me how things are done, because I think I would have a great time.

"I'm more into MotoGP than people think, I always want to come, but the calendar doesn't let me," he added.

"I really like Marc [Marquez], now Pedro [Acosta] is doing great. There are so many and so good that it is very difficult. What I like is seeing the level of the grid and how tight everything is. One day Maverick [Vinales] beats you, another day he beats you Marc, another Jorge, and that's what I like.”

READ MORE: F1 star HEAVILY fined by FIA for 'extremely dangerous' move in Miami

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz Nico Hulkenberg Audi
F1 insider reveals Sainz has TURNED DOWN Audi offer to join a 'competitive team'
Latest F1 News

F1 insider reveals Sainz has TURNED DOWN Audi offer to join a 'competitive team'

  • 3 uur geleden
Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'
Latest F1 News

Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'

  • May 4, 2024 03:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

Norris 'thankful' for Trump congratulation after Miami win

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 insider reveals Sainz has TURNED DOWN Audi offer to join a 'competitive team'

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Superstars

Vettel set to make surprise F1 return at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

  • Today 15:00
Miami Grand Prix

'Verstappen struggles meant Miami GP fizzled out' - GPFans Hot Takes

  • Today 06:00
Latest F1 News

Netflix announce GROUNDBREAKING F1 Academy show

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x