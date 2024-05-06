Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Carlos Sainz’ future in Formula 1 remains in doubt - and the Spaniard has hinted at an incredible move to a rival series.

The 29-year-old will leave Ferrari at the end of the season to make way for the sensational arrival of Lewis Hamilton, leaving Sainz without a seat for 2025.

Despite his future being up in the air, Sainz has enjoyed a strong start to the season with victory in Australia and currently sitting fourth in the standings with 69 points.

The Spaniard is being eyed by Audi for 2026, as they look for their second driver to go alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari in 2024

Audi are eyeing the Spaniard's signature

Sainz to head to MotoGP?

With there being a weekend break between the last race in China and the upcoming race in Miami, Sainz and his father, Carlos Sainz Sr, used the time off to enjoy some motoring action, but on two wheels instead of four.

The duo were seen at Jerez for the MotoGP and they presented the top three – race winner Francesco Bagnaia, second place Marc Marquez, and third place Marco Bezzecchi with their trophies on the podium.

Sainz Jr also got to meet the Marquez brothers – Alex and Marc – and took the opportunity to jump on board Alex’s Ducati and was shown the controls of the fellow Spaniard’s machine.

Furthermore, the Ferrari driver met with Pol Espargaró and Jorge Lorenzo, and a conversation picked up by DAZN microphones seemed to hint that three-time F1 race winner was looking to get his hands on some MotoGP action.

Sainz and his father enjoyed MotoGP action in Jerez

"I did a lot of motocross when I was little, I really liked motocross, and whenever I have had the opportunity to try a motorcycle on a track I have tried it, but I have never dedicated myself to it," he said.

"I would like to go on a test day with you and have you really show me how things are done, because I think I would have a great time.

"I'm more into MotoGP than people think, I always want to come, but the calendar doesn't let me," he added.

"I really like Marc [Marquez], now Pedro [Acosta] is doing great. There are so many and so good that it is very difficult. What I like is seeing the level of the grid and how tight everything is. One day Maverick [Vinales] beats you, another day he beats you Marc, another Jorge, and that's what I like.”

