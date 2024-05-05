F1 star HEAVILY fined by FIA for 'extremely dangerous' move in Miami

The FIA have reached their verdict on the incident surrounding Lando Norris after the Sprint race in Miami.

On lap one, Lewis Hamilton collided with Fernando Alonso after an ambitious lunge into the first corner, causing the Aston Martin to hit his team-mate Lance Stroll.

Norris, who was on the outside, was unable to avoid the incident and collided with Stroll, sending him spinning into the outfield.

The Brit was unable to get his car going again and retired from the race along with Stroll, as the safety car was deployed in order to remove the stricken McLaren safely.

Lando Norris retired from the Miami Sprint

Norris entered the track on foot after the crash

Norris receives fine after Miami Sprint

After the accident, Norris exited his car and walked on foot onto the track, with the FIA placing the incident under investigation.

Now, the stewards have decided to hand Norris a reprimand and a fine of €50,000 (~$54,000), €25,000 of which will be suspended for the remainder of the season on the condition that the 24-year-old does not commit a similar offence.

An FIA statement on the incident read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris), team representative and reviewed video evidence.

“After crashing out of the race in Lap 1, the driver of Car 4 abandoned his car in the run off area and walked back to the pits. He thereby crossed the track that was live at this time. He did not have permission from the marshals to do so.

“During the hearing the driver of Car 4 realized that the situation could have been very dangerous for him.

“The Stewards reinforced the fact that crossing a live track can cause extremely dangerous situations and the drivers have to be very cautious about it.

“In addition to imposing a significant fine (which is suspended in parts), the Stewards also reprimand the driver bearing in mind that receiving a certain number of reprimands during a season will draw a significant driving penalty in accordance with Article 18.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

“Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented.”

