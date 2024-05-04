F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Alonso and Ricciardo eliminated early
Fernando Alonso was eliminated in Q2 at the Miami Grand Prix, the first time this season he's failed to make the top 10.
Alonso only just made it through to Q2 in the first place, placing 15th in Q1, and was eliminated alongside his team-mate Lance Stroll before the final shootout.
All the big hitters were cleanly through the first part of qualifying, but Daniel Ricciardo followed up his brilliant Sprint race performance with an early exit.
Logan Sargeant, after a very nearly promising performance in Sprint Qualifying on Friday afternoon, was once again outqualified by team-mate Alex Albon, and will start his home race from 17th on the grid.
F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
14. Alex Albon [Williams]
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] 19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
