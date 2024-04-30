Latest Miami Grand Prix weather forecast: Temperature, rain and humidity

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

F1 heads to South Florida for the sixth round of the 2024 season. This marks the first of the three races held in the United States this year, with teams and drivers looking to capitalize on the momentum gained in the previous rounds before heading into the European leg of the championship.

The Miami GP will also host the second Sprint race of the season and its first-ever since its debut in 2022.

This format adds an extra shot of adrenaline to the weekend, with a short race on Saturday awarding points to the top eight finishers.

But with the sunshine and warm temperatures Miami is known for, will rain play a role in the on-track action? Let's find out.

Miami Grand Prix weather forecast

Here's a detailed breakdown of what to expect:

Friday, May 3 - FP1 & Sprint Shootout

Friday looks set for a sunny start with a moderate breeze. While there's a slight chance of rain (around 11%) during the lone practice session, the skies are expected to clear up for the all-important Sprint Qualifying, with the rain probability dipping to a mere 3%.

Temperatures will range from a comfortable 20 degrees Celsius (68°F) minimum to a high of 29 degrees Celsius (84°F) maximum. Humidity will be present throughout the day, reaching up to 50%.

Saturday, May 4 - Sprint & Qualifying

Saturday might see some cloud cover with sunny intervals, but the breeze will remain moderate. Rain becomes a slightly more significant concern here, with a 24% chance of interrupting the Sprint race and a 16% chance during qualifying.

Despite the potential showers, temperatures will remain consistent with Friday, with a high of 29 degrees Celsius (84°F) and a low of 20 degrees Celsius (68°F).

Sunday, May 5 - Race

The Sunday race might also get interesting. Light rain showers are predicted throughout the day, with a 15% chance of impacting the action.

The maximum temperature will reach 30 degrees Celsius (86°F), but the low dips to 19 degrees Celsius (66°F), with humidity climbing to 53%.

