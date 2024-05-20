close global

'On fire' Alonso RIDICULED by fans after failure at Imola

Fernando Alonso was on fire at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as his flames came from his brakes during the early stages of the race.

The Aston Martin driver had a bad weekend, crashing in FP3, stuttering in qualifying and then being forced to start from the pitlane.

Things went from bad to worse during the race as his car caught fire, prompting a lot of memes and jokes from Formula 1 fans on social media.

'F1 Twitter' as the community still calls itself, despite Elon Musk's rebranding of the platform to X, provided plenty more heat as flames could be seen coming from Alonso's car.

Here are some of F1 Twitter's best Alonso memes from Imola.

