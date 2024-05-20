'On fire' Alonso RIDICULED by fans after failure at Imola
Fernando Alonso was on fire at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as his flames came from his brakes during the early stages of the race.
The Aston Martin driver had a bad weekend, crashing in FP3, stuttering in qualifying and then being forced to start from the pitlane.
Things went from bad to worse during the race as his car caught fire, prompting a lot of memes and jokes from Formula 1 fans on social media.
'F1 Twitter' as the community still calls itself, despite Elon Musk's rebranding of the platform to X, provided plenty more heat as flames could be seen coming from Alonso's car.
READ MORE: F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix results from DRAMATIC race
Here are some of F1 Twitter's best Alonso memes from Imola.
Alonso without brakes lapping at the same pace than bottas has to be one of the most strange flex I've ever seen— Your Average F1 Fan // MV01, FA14, CL16 (@UnbiasedFIA) May 19, 2024
Alonso's on fire.— GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) May 19, 2024
Literally. pic.twitter.com/p4SFKmBrpd
Fernando alonso right now: pic.twitter.com/IPjAnCyhuV— tia 🦦 P10.ᐟ (@WINTERTSUN0DA) May 19, 2024
No one:— PolMat Racing (@PolMatRacing) May 19, 2024
Alonso's brakes: pic.twitter.com/EO1b1dw401
Fernando Alonso in Imola https://t.co/k5NT1bvzQh— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) May 19, 2024
Alonso's front brakes a bit warm after the pitstop @pitlane_girl #F1FTA #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/VwpOdUsOYj— Tim Wagner 🏁🎳📷🚗 (@timwagner66) May 19, 2024
Todos: que aburrida la carrera— francisca (@H7MILT0N) May 19, 2024
el auto de Fernando Alonso: pic.twitter.com/dp7V4IFcd7
Fernando Alonso en Imola: pic.twitter.com/4bk7HGqqY4— Laura Feliciano (@laufelicciano) May 19, 2024
Alonso Brakes!!!! #IMOLAGP #P1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/PzPSXmCefD— @t.mcd-actor (@timmcdf588) May 19, 2024
what alonso saw looking at his front brakes pic.twitter.com/k9y1VqBFKM— Lia (@ricults) May 19, 2024
READ MORE: 'Imola was F1's key Rocky IV moment' - GPFans Emilia-Romagna GP Hot Takes
'On fire' Alonso RIDICULED by fans after failure at Imola
