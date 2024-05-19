F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale
Max Verstappen was pushed to the absolute limit by Lando Norris for victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, struggling immensely with his tyres in the final stages.
In a race which looked like an absolute procession for the first 50 laps, the comfortable gap between the pair suddenly started vanishing as Norris' tyres - which he'd previously been complaining about - finally switched on as he sliced through Verstappen's lead with devastating efficiency, just 0.725 seconds separating the pair at the chequered flag.
READ MORE: Verstappen reveals DELIGHT at key track change
Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, on the other hand, started 11th after a troubled qualifying session and could only claw his way back up to an uneventful eighth.
The majority of the grid stayed within a couple of spots of their starting position, with overtaking at a real premium and few chances to make significant moves outside of the pit window.
Emilia Romagna GP Race 2024 results
The final classification from Imola was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.725sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +7.916sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +14.132sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +22.325sec
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +35.104sec
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +47.154sec
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull Racing] - +54.776sec
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +79.556sec
10. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1 lap
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap
12. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1 lap
13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 lap
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1 lap
19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1 lap
20. Alexander Albon [Williams] - DNF
Fastest Lap
George Russell [Mercedes]
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale
- 40 minutes ago
F1 star PENALISED for team's dangerous mistake
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton flying out of the blocks as Verstappen challenged - Lap One Report
- 1 uur geleden
Sky F1 replacement for David Croft - PROFILED
- 2 uur geleden
Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- Today 11:00
F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Today: Start time & TV channel
- Today 09:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul