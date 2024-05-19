close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale

Max Verstappen was pushed to the absolute limit by Lando Norris for victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, struggling immensely with his tyres in the final stages.

In a race which looked like an absolute procession for the first 50 laps, the comfortable gap between the pair suddenly started vanishing as Norris' tyres - which he'd previously been complaining about - finally switched on as he sliced through Verstappen's lead with devastating efficiency, just 0.725 seconds separating the pair at the chequered flag.

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals DELIGHT at key track change

Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, on the other hand, started 11th after a troubled qualifying session and could only claw his way back up to an uneventful eighth.

The majority of the grid stayed within a couple of spots of their starting position, with overtaking at a real premium and few chances to make significant moves outside of the pit window.

Emilia Romagna GP Race 2024 results

The final classification from Imola was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.725sec

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +7.916sec

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +14.132sec

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +22.325sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +35.104sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +47.154sec

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull Racing] - +54.776sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +79.556sec

10. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1 lap

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap

12. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap

15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 lap

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1 lap

19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1 lap

20. Alexander Albon [Williams] - DNF

Fastest Lap

George Russell [Mercedes]

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Red Bull Racing Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 11:00
F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Today: Start time & TV channel
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Today: Start time & TV channel

  • Today 09:00

Latest News

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale

  • 40 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star PENALISED for team's dangerous mistake

  • 1 uur geleden
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Hamilton flying out of the blocks as Verstappen challenged - Lap One Report

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 on TV

Sky F1 replacement for David Croft - PROFILED

  • 2 uur geleden
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 11:00
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Today: Start time & TV channel

  • Today 09:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x