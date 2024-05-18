Verstappen reveals DELIGHT at key track change
Verstappen reveals DELIGHT at key track change
Max Verstappen has praised the changes to the Imola circuit ahead of this Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver struggled in Friday's free practice sessions at the historic circuit, where F1 has returned after missing out last year due to extensive flooding in the region.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice times as two SUPERSTARS crash out
Numerous changes have taken place to the circuit since the last race in 2022, with more gravel traps installed where previously there was tarmac in order to try and discourage track limits violations - namely on the exit of Piratella, the outside of Acque Minerali and coming out of Variante Alta.
Arguably the most noticeable change has been the removal of the triple-sausage style kerbs, which have been replaced with concrete, serrated ones.
What does Verstappen think of Imola changes?
Reigning F1 champion Verstappen has been having his say on the changes, speaking to media including GPFans at the circuit.
"The last time we drove here you couldn't take attack the kerbs much because of the sausages," said the Dutchman.
"Now you might be able to do that more. It's more fun. It makes the track come alive a bit and it reminds me a bit of my days here in Formula 3.
"We'll see how it goes. I'm not sure how it goes with these low cars, but it should be better than the last time we drove here."
READ MORE: Struggling Verstappen FUMES with team amid Imola concerns
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hyped Red Bull Imola upgrades revealed
- 10 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 times as Verstappen pushed HARD by rivals
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen reveals DELIGHT at key track change
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull dealt huge blow with late crash
- 3 uur geleden
F1 champ brings out red flag with HUGE crash
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice times as two SUPERSTARS crash out
- Today 13:45
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul