Verstappen reveals DELIGHT at key track change

Max Verstappen has praised the changes to the Imola circuit ahead of this Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver struggled in Friday's free practice sessions at the historic circuit, where F1 has returned after missing out last year due to extensive flooding in the region.

Numerous changes have taken place to the circuit since the last race in 2022, with more gravel traps installed where previously there was tarmac in order to try and discourage track limits violations - namely on the exit of Piratella, the outside of Acque Minerali and coming out of Variante Alta.

Arguably the most noticeable change has been the removal of the triple-sausage style kerbs, which have been replaced with concrete, serrated ones.

Max Verstappen on track on Friday

What does Verstappen think of Imola changes?

Reigning F1 champion Verstappen has been having his say on the changes, speaking to media including GPFans at the circuit.

"The last time we drove here you couldn't take attack the kerbs much because of the sausages," said the Dutchman.

"Now you might be able to do that more. It's more fun. It makes the track come alive a bit and it reminds me a bit of my days here in Formula 3.

"We'll see how it goes. I'm not sure how it goes with these low cars, but it should be better than the last time we drove here."

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 GPFans Imola Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
