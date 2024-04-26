F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Formula 1 have announced an exciting new way for fans in the United States to catch all the action from the sport.

Demand for F1 in the US is at an all-time high following the arrival of Liberty Media and the incredible success of the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

With an fanbase of over 42 million people and a record number of television audiences, F1 already offers a broad range of programming for fans in the US with coverage on ESPN and F1 TV, the sport’s own direct to consumer streaming service.

And F1 have added to that portfolio with the introduction of the 24/7 Free-Ad supporting Streaming Television (FAST) channel, the Formula 1 Channel.

F1 has become incredibly popular in the USA

Drive to Survive has helped in growing popularity

F1 unveil new free channel in USA

Launching ahead of the first of three races in the nation on the 2024 calendar in Miami, the new channel will be operated by the sport’s partner C15 Studio and will be made available to viewers on services such as Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, and Pluto TV.

The Formula 1 Channel will give fans the chance to relive the action of previous Grands Prix and watch in-depth analysis of the current F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy seasons – to be made available five days after the race – as well as pre-scheduled showings of classic Grands Prix and popular documentaries.

With their being a recent growth in FAST channels in the USA, this new channels reflects the latest trends in television and broadcasting in the country.

The new channel will launch ahead of the Miami GP

Ahead of its launch, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1 Ian Holmes said: “The Formula 1 Channel is the latest development by F1 designed to further evolve and elevate our content experience for fans.

“This service caters to the diverse viewing habits of our USA fanbase and serves as a great entry point for new fans into the sport, through strong curated programming, which aims to showcase the drama of F1.

“Together with C15 Studio, we hope to develop the Formula 1 Channel into an industry leading product, that serves alongside our existing live broadcast offering with ESPN and F1 TV, to give fans a truly comprehensive F1 experience 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

