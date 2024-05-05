Verstappen involved in BIZARRE parc ferme smash
Dissaster almost struck for a few teams after qualifying for the Miami sprint, as strong wind caused chaos in parc fermé.
Friday's qualifying for the second sprint of the 2024 season in Miami was a thrilling affair.
Max Verstappen put in a storming lap to secure pole position, despite McLaren's Lando Norris initially looking like the man to beat after topping the timesheet in both Q1 and Q2.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc lined up alongside the Dutchman in second, with Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull rounding out the top three.
However, the drama wasn't over after qualifying concluded. As the cars returned to the parc fermé - a strictly regulated zone where scrutineering takes place and minimal car modifications are allowed - an unfortunate incident unfolded.
High winds caused damage
Parc fermé, which translates to 'closed park' in French, is a designated area where qualified cars are impounded after qualifying and before the race.
Strict regulations govern what teams can and can't do to the cars in this area, but unfortunately on this occasion, it wasn't human intervention that caused a problem.
A sudden and strong gust of wind picked up at the Miami International Autodrome, causing the metal fences surrounding the parc fermé to collapse.
These fences are in place to maintain security and prevent unauthorised personnel from getting close to the cars.
However, the wind gust was too strong, and the fences toppled over, landing on the front wings of Verstappen's and Perez's Red Bulls, as well as Lance Stroll's Aston Martin.
The incident drew the attention of F1 TV presenters Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe, who were seen assisting in getting the fences back upright.
