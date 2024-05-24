Find out all the details for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix practice sessions, including start times and how to watch in your region.

The iconic streets of Monaco play host to the eighth round of the 2024 season on May 24-26, marking the second European race this year after F1's last outing in Imola.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live and why many of them choose Monaco?

Although the race was not particularly exciting, we did see a dramatic battle for the lead between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the final stages of the Emilia-Romagna GP.

Verstappen managed to secure his 59th career win, but while it was yet another win for the Dutchman on paper, the race provided a glimpse of what could be in store in the coming races, as Norris was only 0.725 seconds away from his second win of his career.

This is the first time we have seen a close fight for the lead in a long time, as even the two races won by non-Red Bull drivers this year were impacted by either Verstappen's retirement or a safety car that shook things up.

Now heading to Monaco, the Woking-based squad will look to challenge the championship leaders once again, while Ferrari are also expected to look strong after bringing upgrades to their SF-24.

Charles Leclerc, in particular, will be hoping to secure a win in front of his home crowd - a victory that would bring him back to the top of the podium for the first time since the 2022 Austrian GP.

READ MORE: F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, May 24, 2024

The first practice session in Monaco kicks off on Friday at 1:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 1:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday

UK time: 12:30pm Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 9:30pm Friday

South Africa: 1:30pm Friday



Monaco Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, May 24, 2024

Local time (CEST): 5pm Friday

United States (EDT): 11am Friday

United States (CDT): 10am Friday

United States (PDT): 8am Friday

UK time: 4pm Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 1am Saturday

South Africa: 5pm Friday



Monaco Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, May 25, 2024

Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday

UK time: 11:30am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 8:30pm Saturday

South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

France: Canal+

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Related