F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo.

Formula 1 rolls into the iconic streets of Monaco for the eighth round of the 2024 season. This marks the second European race on the calendar following the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola, before the championship heads across the Atlantic to Canada next month.

Max Verstappen emerged victorious in Italy in a nail-biting battle, edging out Lando Norris by a mere 0.725 seconds. This win further solidified his lead in the drivers' championship with 161 points so far—48 points clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull holds onto third, with Norris and Carlos Sainz rounding out the top five.

In the constructors' standings, the energy drink giants are firmly in control at 268 points after seven rounds. Ferrari remain their closest challengers with 212 points, followed by McLaren with 154 points.

Mercedes continue to struggle this season, currently holding onto fifth with 79 points, while Aston Martin complete the top five with 44 points.

Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast

Here's a breakdown of the latest forecast for the three days of the race weekend:

Friday, May 24: FP1 & FP2

Friday looks set for sunshine with a gentle breeze. However, there's a slight chance of rain, with a 20% probability when cars hit the track during FP1 at 1:30pm local time, dropping down to 11% for FP2.

Temperatures will hover around 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) for the high and 13 degrees Celsius (55 degrees Fahrenheit) for the low.

Saturday, May 25: FP3 & Qualifying

Similar conditions are expected for Saturday with sunny skies and a gentle breeze throughout the day. The chance of rain remains low, with a 9% probability during the final practice run and rising slightly to 14% during the crucial qualifying session.

Temperatures will reach a high of 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) and drop to 14 degrees Celsius (57 degrees Fahrenheit).

Sunday, May 26: Race

Sunday's race is expected to be a dry affair with a 0% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will rise slightly compared to the previous days, with a high of 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit) and a low of 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit).

Humidity is expected to be at 69%, with a gentle breeze from the east south east.

