One year on: Local heroes reveal impact of Emilia-Romagna floods

As F1 returns to Imola this weekend it is important to reflect on the impact of the floods that devastated the Emilia-Romagna region in 2023.

The region was hit by Storm Minerva last May with heavy rainfall caused flooding after twenty-three rivers across the region burst their banks.

Fifteen people were killed during the floods and more than 50,000 people have been displaced as a result.

Damages have amounted to more than €10 billion, and the disaster has had a long lasting impact on the region that is still felt today.

Italy floods leave nine dead and force 13,000 from their homes https://t.co/9UfD5VjxUQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 18, 2023

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled in 2023 due to the floods

Imola flood victims still struggling one year on

The world responded immediately to the disaster, with hundreds contributing to the relief efforts, which provided food, clean water, medical supplies and more to the region.

Organisations such as GlobalGiving were amongst those who supported local charities to provide aid in the region following the disaster.

These charities included Fondazione La Stampa Specchio dei tempi who worked closely with schools, small businesses, farmers, and those with disabilities to help repair and rehabilitate the region.

In addition, the Italian Red Cross also provided support services as well as long-term recovery and reconstruction work.

Heavy flooding are affecting communities in Emilia Romagna region, in Italy.



Hundreds of Italian Red Cross @crocerossa volunteers are at the forefront of the emergency response.



As always, the Red Cross emblem means hope and safety. pic.twitter.com/0LgFlFRQje — Tommaso Della Longa (@TDellaLonga) May 17, 2023

GPFans spoke exclusively to GlobalGiving UK CEO Alex Ritchie who emphasised the problems residents still face a year on in Emilia-Romagna.

“While many of the news cameras have moved on, the Emilia-Romagna region continues to recover slowly,” Ritchie said.

“Because so much of the flooding affected schools, nurseries, and other educational and community services, many of these services have been different or disrupted in the year since the flooding, and communities are eager to return to normal.”

Whilst there have been improvements to roads, infrastructure, and other public services since last year Ritchie highlighted how some individuals have been left behind.

“For those who lost everything- their homes, schools, or even their livelihoods- recovery will take years,” Ritchie added.

“Many who lost their homes in flooding or landslides are still unable to return, and have even faced additional waves of flooding and storms in their temporary living situations.

“Additional investment in the long-term recovery and reconstruction of the region will be vital in the long-term.”

F1 star pays tribute to flood victims

Formula 1 made a €1 million donation in the wake of the floods to support the impacted communities.

Additionally, contributions from the F1 community helped raise crucial awareness and funds, spearheading the recovery process.

One year on, F1 stars have paid tribute to the victims of the floods, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton highlighting disasters across the world.

“It's devastating to see these situations happening around the world,” he said.

“There's obviously so many people there struggling in so many different territories at the moment. It's important we have a platform to try and raise awareness and donate.”

Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to flood victims around the world

Hamilton also discussed severe flooding in Brazil which has claimed the lives of 107 residents in the Porto Alegre area.

“We all need a helping hand so that's what I've done to just shed some positivity there [in Brazil].

“I really wish I could be there to help, I know there's a lot of people working right now.”

