Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Today - Start time, TV schedule and more
Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix today (Saturday, May 25), with the teams all battling for grid positions in Sunday's showdown in Monte Carlo.
Notorious for its difficulty, the Monaco GP throws a gauntlet down to drivers with its tight, twisty streets that demand pinpoint accuracy. Since overtaking is very difficult here, a strong qualifying position is crucial for securing victory tomorrow.
Red Bull have reigned supreme in recent years, with Max Verstappen conquering the streets of Monte Carlo in both 2023 and 2021, and Sergio Perez triumphing in 2022.
Now, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who secured pole position here in his home race twice before in 2021 and 2022, will be looking to reclaim the top spot on the podium for the first time since Austria in 2022.
Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, May 25, 2024
The all-important qualifying session in Monaco kicks off today, Saturday, May 25, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
UK time: 3pm Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 12am Sunday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
