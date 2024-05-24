A number of drivers in the F1 paddock have urged the FIA to make a major change for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco is one of the most anticipated race weekend’s on the F1 calendar, the historic circuit a true test of a drivers’ skill around the tight and twisty corners.

The greatest to ever grace the sport have all demonstrated their impeccable qualities in Monte-Carlo, with Ayrton Senna winning the Monaco Grand Prix six times- more than any other driver.

However, with the walls so close it is easy to make an error around Monaco, and red flags are a frequent occurrence during the Grand Prix.

Ayrton Senna has the most wins around Monaco

McLaren have unveiled a special livery dedicated to Senna for Monaco

Should the FIA make red flag changes?

Red flags have been exploited in the past in Monaco, with some causing incidents on purpose, preventing a fair fight for pole position.

For example, Sergio Perez's Q3 crash in 2022 stopped Max Verstappen from besting his time, an issue that impacts the sporting spectacle in Monaco.

F1 stars, including Carlos Sainz and George Russell, have raised the issue that will be discussed in this Friday’s driver briefing.

Some drivers' have called for lap times to be deleted if drivers’ bring out a red flag, in aim to prevent unsporting behaviour.

"There have been very clear cases in street circuits where, between us drivers, we've spotted people on purpose generating red flags," Sainz said according to Autosport.

Carlos Sainz demands stricter punishment for those who bring out a red flag in Monaco qualifying

"The FIA hasn't been maybe as convinced about them being on purpose, because as drivers we know what's on purpose and what's not.

"So, it will be interesting to see what approach they take into this weekend.

"It's always a topic around Monaco. I just hope that for the benefit of the show and the fair play and fair racing, we all go out there in Q1 and Q3, giving it all without taking unnecessary risks."

