FIA under pressure to make HUGE Monaco GP change after F1 driver call out
FIA under pressure to make HUGE Monaco GP change after F1 driver call out
A number of drivers in the F1 paddock have urged the FIA to make a major change for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Monaco is one of the most anticipated race weekend’s on the F1 calendar, the historic circuit a true test of a drivers’ skill around the tight and twisty corners.
READ MORE: RB star admits key learnings after SWEARING at team
The greatest to ever grace the sport have all demonstrated their impeccable qualities in Monte-Carlo, with Ayrton Senna winning the Monaco Grand Prix six times- more than any other driver.
However, with the walls so close it is easy to make an error around Monaco, and red flags are a frequent occurrence during the Grand Prix.
Should the FIA make red flag changes?
Red flags have been exploited in the past in Monaco, with some causing incidents on purpose, preventing a fair fight for pole position.
For example, Sergio Perez's Q3 crash in 2022 stopped Max Verstappen from besting his time, an issue that impacts the sporting spectacle in Monaco.
F1 stars, including Carlos Sainz and George Russell, have raised the issue that will be discussed in this Friday’s driver briefing.
Some drivers' have called for lap times to be deleted if drivers’ bring out a red flag, in aim to prevent unsporting behaviour.
"There have been very clear cases in street circuits where, between us drivers, we've spotted people on purpose generating red flags," Sainz said according to Autosport.
"The FIA hasn't been maybe as convinced about them being on purpose, because as drivers we know what's on purpose and what's not.
"So, it will be interesting to see what approach they take into this weekend.
"It's always a topic around Monaco. I just hope that for the benefit of the show and the fair play and fair racing, we all go out there in Q1 and Q3, giving it all without taking unnecessary risks."
READ MORE: Norris teases brilliant McLaren tribute in Monaco
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix practice times as Hamilton RETURNS to the front
- 2 minutes ago
Marko tips F1 rivals to challenge Red Bull at Monaco Grand Prix
- 17 minutes ago
Sainz downbeat on Ferrari's Monaco GP chances
- 1 uur geleden
FIA under pressure to make HUGE Monaco GP change after F1 driver call out
- 2 uur geleden
Monaco GP Driver of the Day vote - here's how you can decide the winner
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Monaco Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
- Today 09:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul