close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Norris teases brilliant McLaren tribute in Monaco

Norris teases brilliant McLaren tribute in Monaco

Norris teases brilliant McLaren tribute in Monaco

Norris teases brilliant McLaren tribute in Monaco

Lando Norris has revealed another stunning change to his McLaren race gear ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

It comes after the Woking-based team unveiled a special one-off livery for the race, inspired by the team’s most successful driver, Ayrton Senna.

READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses

The Brazilian tragically lost his life 30 years ago at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, with many emotional tributes being made to the three-time champion and fellow driver Roland Ratzenberger, who too died on that weekend.

The race in Monaco will come a week after that weekend in Imola and McLaren will run a vibrant yellow, green and blue livery for the Grand Prix, taking inspiration from Senna’s iconic race helmet to celebrate his ‘incredible racing legacy.’

READ MORE: Horner reveals Newey access REMOVED after exit announcement

McLaren will sport an Ayrton Senna-inspired livery in Monaco
Senna tragically lost his life 30 years ago in Imola
Several emotional tributes have been made to the legendary Brazilian

Norris teases Senna special tribute helmet

The team chose the prestigious street circuit to reveal their one-off design as it is one of Senna’s most successful tracks, winning six times at the Principality, including five wins in a row from 1989 to 1993.

McLaren will also sport Senna-inspired team kit for the weekend, with drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri wearing bespoke overalls.

And the former took to social media to tease fans of another change to his race overalls; a Senna-inspired helmet.

Posting on his official X account, Norris tweeted to his followers: “Done a special tribute helmet too,” followed by the Brazilian flag emoji.

The Brit did not reveal any pictures of his new helmet design, leaving fans in suspense as they await to see what it will look like heading into the race weekend.

READ MORE: Legendary engineer in STUNNING signing for Andretti F1 entry

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Ayrton Senna Monaco Grand Prix Roland Ratzenberger Haas racing team
Verstappen rival puts Red Bull on notice: 'We're just getting started'
Latest F1 News

Verstappen rival puts Red Bull on notice: 'We're just getting started'

  • May 21, 2024 18:00
F1 pundit makes Senna and Mansell comparison for latest superstar driver
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit makes Senna and Mansell comparison for latest superstar driver

  • May 17, 2024 14:01

Latest News

Latest F1 News

RB star admits key learnings after SWEARING at team

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Norris teases brilliant McLaren tribute in Monaco

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton kills style game in Monaco Grand Prix entrance

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Horner wary of DOUBLE threat to Red Bull at Monaco GP

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

Newey reveals new interest OUTSIDE Formula 1

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Christian and Geri Horner in BIG personal win despite protests

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x