Legendary engineer in STUNNING signing for Andretti F1 entry

Formula 1 hopefuls Andretti Global have made a key technical signing that could boost their chances of becoming a full-time member of the F1 grid.

Having had success in multiple motorsport series including IndyCar Series, Indy NXT, Formula E, and Extreme E, the team, who are owned by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, have looked to branch out into F1.

READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses

Their bid to join the grid in 2026 was accepted by the FIA, but pushed back by Formula One Management as it was deemed that their entry would not provide value to the sport.

There were also concerns from teams that the addition of an 11th team would dilute the amount of money they receive for certain achievements in F1, potentially harming some of the smaller, less financially able teams.

Former F1 driver Michael Andretti is CEO of Andretti
Pat Symonds has joined Andretti Global

Andretti sign Symonds

Nonetheless, Andretti seem determined to push ahead with a future entry, potentially in 2028 when General Motors would partner their bid and provide them with power units.

They have opened a new 48,000-square-foot facility in Silverstone Park that will act as its base for all global racing endeavours, and the chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee has launched an investigation into why Andretti's 2026 bid was rejected.

Now, legendary former Renault, Benetton and Williams engineer Pat Symonds has been hired by Andretti as an executive engineering consultant, in yet more proof that they plan to push on with their F1 entry bid.

Symonds most recently worked for F1, designing the 2022 ground effect regulations, and having a say on the upcoming 2026 regulations too. Over his career, he has won four drivers' championships and three constructors' championships, working on cars driven by both Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Pat to the Andretti family," said Andretti CEO Michael Andretti in a statement.

"Pat's keen understanding of aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics and Formula 1 power units will be instrumental as we continue to build a competitive team.

"I believe his expertise has been pivotal in shaping the narrative of Formula 1 and his vote of confidence in joining our effort speaks volumes. I'm really happy with this next step as our work continues at pace."

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

Investigation launched into F1's CONTROVERSIAL Andretti rejection
