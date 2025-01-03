IndyCar star testing for F1 TEAM after Andretti influence

An IndyCar and ex-Formula 1 driver has revealed that he's got a foothold with a new team in the sport.

Cadillac will join the F1 grid in 2026, succeeding in a General Motors and Andretti Motorsport-supported bid, and are yet to lock down even one of their two drivers for next year's championship.

Andretti had originally tried to enter the sport under their name, but that initial bid was pushed back, before it became clear that the General Motors-backed Cadillac name would be the driving force behind a second successful bid.

There will still be a huge Andretti Global influence behind the GM/Cadillac F1 team, however, with former F1 champion Mario Andretti being named a director on the board.

Former F1 racer's new Cadillac role

Andretti currently race in multiple other series around the world, including IndyCar and Formula E.

Former F1 racer Marcus Ericsson drives for the brand's IndyCar team, claiming one podium in 2024 and finishing 15th in the overall standings.

Ericsson raced in F1 between 2014-2018, with the Caterham and Sauber teams, but struggled to be a regular points-scoring driver.

The Swedish driver has competed in IndyCar ever since, for a variety of different teams, but is now set to be given a new role in F1.

Ericsson revealed that he is set to fly to the UK to work on Cadillac's simulator, where they will opt for which direction to take with their F1 car for 2026, as well as making decisions around future IndyCar challengers.

Ericsson told the Viaplay F1 podcast: "My employer, Andretti, has asked me to fly to England to test different simulators. I will provide feedback so they can choose the right model for the whole organisation, including Formula 1, IndyCar, and sports cars.

"Simulators have become an integral part of motorsport, and I’ve been working on improving my own use over the winter. It’s great that they want to use me and my experience to help."

