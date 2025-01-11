F1 team set for AMERICAN engine deal

An exciting announcement has been made by General Motors and TWG Motorsports with major implications for the Cadillac Formula 1 project.

Cadillac are currently set to join the grid as an 11th team in 2026, with F1 and General Motors having agreed in principle.

Upon their initial entry to the sport, Ferrari will supply engines and gearboxes to the new team as they get their infrastructure prepared.

However, the intention was always for the team to build their own engines, and that has now been backed up by a major announcement.

Cadillac are set to enter F1 in 2026

Cadillac set for American engines

General Motors appear to be pressing on with their project, officially opening a new company together with TWG Motorsports to start building F1 power units.

The new company has been labelled GM Performance Power Units LLC, with GM stalwart Russ O'Blenes appointed CEO of the new engine company in a major signing ahead of their inclusion onto the F1 grid.

"We’re delighted to welcome Russ to this pivotal role," Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports said in an official statement.

"His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we lay the foundation for Cadillac’s Formula 1 journey. Together with team principal Graeme Lowdon, they will lead the team in setting new standards of performance and innovation in the sport.

O'Blenes himself said of his new position: "I am truly excited to have the opportunity to build and lead the team that will bring an American built F1 power unit to the grid.

"GM PPU is currently ramping up its team and is hiring in all areas of the business."

