Cadillac F1 entry fired HUGE driver warning

General Motors have been issued a major warning ahead of their planned entry to Formula 1 with Cadillac.

It was recently announced that the American outfit had reached an agreement in principle to join the grid from 2026 as Cadillac, producing their own engines and becoming a full works team further down the line.

Naturally, the prospect of a new team joining the grid has sparked plenty of debate about which drivers they could sign.

Andretti's original bid was rejected at the beginning of 2024

Cadillac will join the F1 grid in 2026

Who will race for Cadillac F1?

It has since transpired that the team will look to sign one veteran driver and one American driver alongside them, offering a sensible blend of experience and relative youth

However, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has issued a warning about hiring an American star, declaring that IndyCar level is not comparable to F1.

“I am quite sure that they [General Motors] will rely on American talent,” he said to Sky Sports Germany.

Colton Herta's name has been linked with Cadillac's F1 entry

“But to be completely honest, the IndyCar level is not comparable to that of Formula 1. Countless test drives have already shown that."

On a more positive note, Schumacher ended: “Of course, that does not mean that there are no super talents lurking there that no one has discovered yet.”

One name that has been linked with the team is current IndyCar star Colton Herta.

Herta is a nine-time race winner in IndyCar and has been backed by names such as former champion Jenson Button to make the switch to F1.

