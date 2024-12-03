F1 champion tips IndyCar star for STUNNING move away from series
Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has tipped an IndyCar star to make a huge impression in F1, should he be signed for the 2026 season.
An 11th team on the F1 grid has been officially confirmed, with General Motors set to enter the sport in 2026 under the Cadillac name, and provide engines for the new team from 2028.
The news came almost a year on from an Andretti-led bid being accepted by the FIA to join the grid, before Formula One Management rejected it having had concerns about how much value an 11th team would bring to the sport.
However, a new bid that still has a heavy Andretti influence has been accepted, with F1 stating that 'operational milestones' had been reached since the original bid was rejected.
Who will race for Cadillac F1 in 2026?
Following the announcement of an 11th F1 team, excitement has built over who will make up their 2026 driver lineup.
Cadillac F1 director and F1 champion, Mario Andretti, has stated the goal is to hire an F1 veteran and a young American driver, with IndyCar star Colton Herta tipped for the drive.
Now, 2009 world champion Jenson Button has also backed Herta for the Cadillac seat for when they join the grid.
"He’s [Herta] extremely quick and everything he gets in he’s quick, in IndyCar obviously extremely quick," Button said on Sky Sports F1 during the Qatar GP weekend.
"He was my team-mate when we raced at Daytona earlier this year and he just gets in and he’s on it."
When asked whether Herta would succeed at Cadillac if he joined F1, Button claimed that the IndyCar star had some learning to do beforehand but undoubtedly had the ability.
"Yes I think he’ll be quick from the word go, there’s obviously a lot of learning, it’s very different to IndyCar but I think he’s got the mindset."
