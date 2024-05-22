Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

Lewis Hamilton has bested Max Verstappen following the release of Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes in 2024.

Verstappen and Hamilton are two of the most successful names currently racing in F1, with ten world titles and 162 race wins between them.

Whilst the two have not competed against each other for a world title since 2021, their championship rivalry remains legendary.

Verstappen won his first world title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in controversial fashion, and has been unstoppable ever since taking a further two back-to-back titles.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had a tense rivalry in 2021

Max Verstappen has dominated the recent era of Formula 1

Hamilton and Verstappen: Who earns more?

Forbes recently revealed their list of the highest-paid athletes in the world with Max Verstappen in 17th and Lewis Hamilton just outside of the top 20 in 21st.

Verstappen has a total earnings of $81 million whereas Lewis Hamilton total came to $69 million, with on-field and off-field earnings also broken down.

On-field earnings figures include prize money, salaries and bonuses, whereas off-the-field are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and memorabilia.

The Dutch champion bested Hamilton with his on-track earnings, totalling a staggering $76 million, whilst Hamilton earnt $57 million.

Lewis Hamilton was 21st on Forbes' highest paid athletes list

However, when it came to off-the-field earnings Hamilton came out on top acquiring $ 12 million compared to Verstappen’s $5 million.

Hamilton has high-profile partnerships with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy and Puma.

The seven-time world champion has recently announced a move to Ferrari for 2025, a signing that caused Ferrari’s stock to rise by $7 billion after the news broke.

