F1 champion backs controversial Verstappen approach

Alain Prost has backed Max Verstappen over his old-school approach to racing in Formula 1.

The Dutchman famously keeps his focus on the track rather than getting caught up with things on the periphery, eschewing a number of opportunities for extra publicity.

His methods have now won high praise from Prost who values the triple world champion's shoot from the hip approach to the sport.

Verstappen backed by Prost over sprint comments

Prost though, who was famed for his calculated methods in racing earning him the nickname 'The Professor', has taken particular delight over Verstappen's views on sprint races, which he has previously called pointless.

“I like him very much because he’s a little bit different in the way he thinks and speaks. Even in Las Vegas he was focused on racing and winning," Prost told motorsport.

"People can like him or not, but at least you must recognise you are not obliged to have the same approach.

"For me it’s good to see a driver like him. I was very pleased to listen to what he also said about not liking the sprint races.

"At least he says what he thinks and is not afraid by the political game. I like that.”

