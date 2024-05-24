RB star admits key learnings after SWEARING at team

Visa Cash App RB driver Yuki Tsunoda has revealed some key improvements he has made after blasting X-rated messages at his team.

The Japanese driver has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season, scoring 15 of VCARB’s 20 points from the first seven races.

In a race that saw both cars reach Q3, Tsunoda secured RB 10th place and a single point after some solid racing and impressive overtakes.

Yuki Tsunoda has scored 15 points so far in 2024

The Japanese driver is outperforming Daniel Ricciardo

Tsunoda reveals improvements after X-rated radio messages

Since joining the F1 grid in 2021 with AlphaTauri, the 24-year-old has been renowned for his explosive messages over his team radio to his race engineer.

And speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, Tsunoda admitted that he has learned a great deal from being able to use the radio properly and relay information to the pit wall.

Asked if he is now more patient in the car, the RB driver responded: “Yeah, for sure.

“I mean [I] started to learn how to use, properly the radio button. The last, first few years I was like ‘ah it’s a radio button, it’s for like, just for swearing.'

“But recently, [I] figured out how to use [it] properly for the team, giving feedback. That’s definitely a positive and probably one of the reasons I’m able to perform consistently well, without losing emotionally control.

“Especially when I was stuck behind, especially Williams, Logan [Sargeant], [the] Williams car was much faster in straight line speed, so especially Imola, there’s only one DRS zone and it wasn’t easy to overtake at all.

“Probably two years ago I was just pressing the radio and probably just shout around you know, ‘no way I can overtake or you know, kind of lost control, but [I’m] able to stay calm and keep challenging it.”

