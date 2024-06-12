Ricciardo future in DOUBT after shock RB driver announcement

Red Bull's latest announcement may have handed Daniel Ricciardo's hopes of remaining in Formula 1 beyond 2024 a killer blow.

The Aussie, who has endured an inconsistent season for Visa Cash App RB so far, has no guarantee of a seat for next season.

READ MORE: F1 legend wants qualifying BAN despite thrilling Canada GP session

His hopes of remaining on the grid may have taken a further blow this week with the announcement that his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda will remain with VCARB for another season.

The team announced that they had taken up the option to extend the Japanese driver's contract for a further year, meaning Tsunoda will compete with the Italian team for a fifth consecutive campaign in 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future is uncertain

Yuki Tsunoda will stay with Racing Bulls for 2025

Why are Red Bull sticking with Tsunoda?

The Red Bull family is all Tsunoda has known in Formula 1, and it will remain that way at least until the end of the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old has impressed so far this season, but was overlooked for a drive at the senior Red Bull team when Sergio Perez's contract was extended until 2026.

However, Tsunoda remains in the group, and says he is happy to do so.

“I’m very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB [Racing Bulls] and it’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year,” he said.

“For that, I want to thank everyone at Red Bull and Honda who have played such an important role in my career and will continue to do so. The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it.

“It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid."

READ MORE: F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart

Yuki Tsunoda has out-performed Daniel Ricciardo in 2024

Tsunoda’s form has attracted attention in 2024, racking up 19 points compared to Ricciardo’s five and out-qualifying the Australian 7-1, including six Q3 appearances.

Clearly, that has impressed his bosses. Team principal Laurent Mekies said: “I watched Yuki’s progress in Formula 1 with interest even before I returned to Faenza and it’s been impressive, year after year.

“The step up he has made this year is simply phenomenal, and he keeps surprising us all, race after race. There’s no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player.

More Yuki? We like the sound of that 😮‍💨



Our number 22 has put pen to paper and is staying with the team for 2025 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rT61mlJOYa — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) June 8, 2024

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer added: “As the saying goes, ‘never change a winning team’, so we are delighted to confirm Yuki as part of our future.

“He is a valuable asset on and off the race track, as his engaging nature has made him very popular with fans around the world. We are excited that he is staying with us.”

READ MORE: Mercedes to Ferrari? Wolff delivers verdict on NUMEROUS key figures departing

Related